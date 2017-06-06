Some workers returning to mill complex where plant exploded
CAMBRIA, Wis. — A company executive says some employees have returned to work at the southern Wisconsin corn mill complex where an explosion and fire last week killed three people and injured about a dozen more.
The blast and fire obliterated the Didion Milling plant, but a
The explosion and fire rocked the small village of 800 inhabitants during the overnight shift May 31. Sixteen employees were working in the mill at the time.
The Portage Daily Register (http://bit.ly/2rHljtM ) reports that Cambria Fire Chief Cody Doucette said the rubble continues to
