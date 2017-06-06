South Africa's economy falls into recession
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's economy — one of Africa's biggest — is in recession.
A 0.7
The country's economy was already struggling with official unemployment of 27.7
This year, Fitch and Standard & Poor's lowered South Africa's credit rating to below investment grade after Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan, a finance minister seen by many South Africans as a bulwark against alleged corruption at top levels of government. Calls for Zuma to resign have increased within the ruling African National Congress party, fueling uncertainty about the country's leadership.
Citing leaked emails, South African media have reported on the alleged influence of the Gupta family, Indian immigrant businessmen with close ties to Zuma who have been accused of trying to manipulate the government for financial gain.
"It is a toxic combination of policy uncertainty and grand corruption which has led us to this point," Mmusi Maimane, leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance party, said after the recession was announced.
Trade fell by 5.9
Agriculture posted growth in a possible sign of recovery from a harsh drought, and mining grew partly because of a production increase in gold and platinum, according to the agency.
