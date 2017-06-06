Swiss museum that inherited Gurlitt trove sells properties

BERLIN — The Swiss museum that inherited German collector Cornelius Gurlitt's art trove is selling two properties that were part of the legacy to help cover costs it incurred.

The Kunstmuseum Bern's deputy director, Marcel Bruelhart, confirmed a report Tuesday in the Berner Zeitung newspaper that it's selling a Munich apartment and a house in Salzburg.

Gurlitt died in 2014, months after German authorities announced they had seized more than 1,000 artworks at his apartment. His will designated the museum as sole heir. A cousin of Gurlitt unsuccessfully challenged the will.