The Latest: Bill raising taxes delivered to Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature's debate over raising taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional funds for public schools (all times local):

2:23 p.m.

Kansas legislators have delivered a bill that would increase income taxes to Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's office so that he can quickly fulfil his promise to veto it.

Brownback pledged early Tuesday morning to veto the measure immediately after lawmakers approved it. It would raise $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000 plus farmers and business owners.

The bill repeals or rolls back past income tax cuts Brownback has championed as pro-growth policies.

Legislators expect to attempt to override his veto as early as Tuesday evening, with a vote in the Senate first.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totalling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

___

1:55 a.m.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback is promising to veto an income tax increase approved by Kansas lawmakers to fix the state budget and meet a court mandate on school funding.

The GOP-controlled Legislature approved a bill early Tuesday morning that would raise $1.2 billion over two years by repealing or rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Brownback.

Also sent Monday night to Brownback was another bill that would phase in a $293 million increase in spending on public schools over two years. The state Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.