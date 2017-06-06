The Latest: Budget bills for colleges approved by panel

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan Legislature's consideration of the state budget (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Michigan's 15 public universities would get an overall 2 per cent boost in state funding under legislation ironed out by lawmakers.

A Republican-led conference committee voted 5-1 for the $1.6 billion higher education budget bill Tuesday, with one Democrat in opposition. Schools' funding increases would range from 1.5 per cent to 2.7 per cent . Five universities' state aid would remain below levels from seven years ago.

Legislators are advancing spending measures after setting targets without Gov. Rick Snyder due to an impasse over closing the pension system to newly hired school employees. It's unclear if the full Legislature will vote without a deal with the Republican governor.

Twenty-eight community colleges would see an overall 1 per cent funding boost under another bill approved Tuesday. Increases would range from 0.6 per cent to 3.2 per cent .

5:30 a.m.

The Republican-led Michigan Legislature is continuing to advance a $55 billion spending plan despite an impasse with Gov. Rick Snyder over teacher pensions.

House-Senate conference committees are expected to approve budgets for universities and community colleges Tuesday. Spending bills for the state police and three other state departments won approval last week.

Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof says lawmakers have done "heavy lifting" for Snyder in the past, and he wants the Republican governor to "help us" close the pension system to newly hired school employees. Snyder opposes the move, says it would be too costly and has suggested alternatives to address retirement debt.