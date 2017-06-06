The Latest: Budget bills for colleges approved by panel
A
A
Share via Email
LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan Legislature's consideration of the state budget (all times local):
9:40 a.m.
Michigan's 15 public universities would get an overall 2
A Republican-led conference committee voted 5-1 for the $1.6 billion higher education budget bill Tuesday, with one Democrat in opposition. Schools' funding increases would range from 1.5
Legislators are advancing spending measures after setting targets without Gov. Rick Snyder due to an impasse over closing the pension system to newly hired school employees. It's unclear if the full Legislature will vote without a deal with the Republican governor.
Twenty-eight community colleges would see an overall 1
5:30 a.m.
The Republican-led Michigan Legislature is continuing to advance a $55 billion spending plan despite an impasse with Gov. Rick Snyder over teacher pensions.
House-Senate conference committees are expected to approve budgets for universities and community colleges Tuesday. Spending bills for the state police and three other state departments won approval last week.
Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof says lawmakers have done "heavy lifting" for Snyder in the past, and he wants the Republican governor to "help us" close the pension system to newly hired school employees. Snyder opposes the move, says it would be too costly and has suggested alternatives to address retirement debt.
GOP lawmakers designated $475 million to cover transition costs to move to a 401(k)-only system in year one. The stalemate could delay enactment of the budget.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
#ChrissySentMe: Calgarian’s terror death sparks outpouring of charity
-
Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun
-
Halifax police officer punched in the face outside the force's front door
-
Defence opens its case after Crown rests in William Sandeson murder trial