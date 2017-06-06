The Latest: Fallen deputy wanted to make world better

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Latest on the funeral for a South Carolina officer killed in a boating accident (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Friends and colleagues of a South Carolina deputy who drowned in a training accident say he wanted to make a difference in the world instead of just making arrests.

Devin Hodges' funeral was held Tuesday at the Anderson Civil Center. Hundreds of officers came to say goodbye to the 30-year-old officer who died Thursday.

Hodges' wife said in a taped message released Monday that her husband talked to every criminal he arrested and tried to get them to make better decisions for the people who loved them.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride says he personally ironed the uniform Hodges is wearing as he is laid to rest.

Authorities say Hodges fell from the boat during training and his life jacket got tangled in the boat's propeller, dragging him under the water.

___

6:35 a.m.

A funeral is being held for a South Carolina sheriff's deputy who drowned when his lifejacket got caught on a boat propeller during a training exercise.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says the service for Deputy Devin Hodges will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Civic Center.

Authorities say Hodges, another deputy and an official from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were training Thursday on Lake Hartwell when all three were thrown from the boat. Coroner Greg Shore says Hodges drowned when his lifejacket got caught on a propeller, pinning the 30-year-old deputy underwater.

Officials initially believed the driverless boat circled back and struck Hodges. But Shore says an autopsy showed no significant propeller injuries.