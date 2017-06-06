The Latest: Grandma arrested in family stabbings

COLTON, Calif. — The Latest on a Southern California woman suspected of family stabbings that killed an infant granddaughter (all times local):

6:25 a.m.

A Southern California woman suspected of fatally stabbing a granddaughter and wounding another as well as her own daughter has been arrested.

The Colton Police Department has posted a tweet saying Nicole Darrington-Clark was taken into custody early Tuesday.

No details of the arrest were given, but the department adds in a second tweet that a press release will be issued.

A telephone message seeking further details was left at a number for the Colton police public information officer.

Police were called to a residence Monday morning by a hysterical woman who said her mother had just stabbed her and her two children.

___

A 43-year-old Southern California woman who once was found not guilty by reason of insanity to the attempted murder of her own children is now suspected of stabbing her daughter and two granddaughters.

Colton police are looking for Nicole Darrington-Clark, the suspect in the attack that killed her 1-year-old granddaughter and critically injured her daughter and 5-year-old granddaughter.

After the attack, Darrington-Clark fled the apartment she shared with the victims.

In 2005, she pleaded guilty to stabbing her 14-year-old son and throwing her 10-year-old daughter out of a moving minivan. Neither child was seriously injured.