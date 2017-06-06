The Latest: Kelly sees intervention by Walker as positive

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska's special legislative session (all times local):

5:05 p.m.

The president of the Alaska Senate sees Gov. Bill Walker's attempts to jumpstart budget talks as a positive.

Senate President Pete Kelly says his Republican-led caucus does not agree with everything that Walker offered as a compromise. But he says Walker established goal posts for negotiations.

Walker's proposal called for accepting the version of the state operating budget that passed the House. Kelly says the budget will continue to be hashed out between House and Senate negotiators as part of a conference committee.

Walker also suggested lawmakers consider a tax on wages and earnings. Kelly says the Senate is evaluating that but says anything that looks like an income tax will be a hard sell in the Senate.

Kelly says getting a budget passed must be the priority.

___

2:45 p.m.

A day after offering a coolly received budget plan, Gov. Bill Walker invited Alaska legislators to come up with a compromise of their own. But he says everyone must be willing to yield.

Walker says Alaska is in a time of crisis, with no plan to address the state's deficit and a potential government shutdown looming.

He urged members of the public to tell their legislators it's OK to compromise.

Walker offered a plan Monday after he said legislative negotiations had stalled. He said none of the legislative caucuses endorsed his proposal and he understood the passion of those who spoke against it.