The Latest: Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at home

FRESNO, Calif. — The Latest on a shooting in Central California (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Police say a gunbattle in California home has left three people dead and one wounded.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the shooting early Tuesday may have been a home-invasion robbery or a drug deal gone bad.

Officers who arrived found a man shot inside a vehicle and another wounded man outside the vehicle. Two other men were found shot inside the home.

Dyer says the two near the vehicle had gone into the house, and a man inside opened fire at them when they were in the living room. They fired back, and the shootout continued in front of the home.

___

9:30 a.m.

Police say four people have been shot in Fresno.

The Fresno Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2rIeoAt) that shots were fired Tuesday morning and that the injuries appeared to be serious.

The newspaper reported seeing someone being loaded into an ambulance.