The Latest: Shooter among 3 dead in Utah, 2 kids injured
SANDY, Utah — The Latest on a shooting in a Utah
5:55 p.m.
Utah police say the shooter in a suburban Salt Lake City
Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen did not have further details on the shooter, the victims of the status of the two children. The shooting took place on a
A nearby elementary school was locked down for about an hour but it wasn't clear if any students witnessed the shooting.
Canyons School District spokesman Jeff Haney says school had already been let out for the day by the time the shooting took place.
5:10 p.m.
Utah police say three people are dead and two others have been wounded in a shooting in a Salt Lake City suburb.
Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said the shooting took place outside a home around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police do not know if the shooter is among the injured or dead but Nielsen says police don't think the shooter is at large.
Nielsen did not have details about the victims' ages, the condition of the two people hospitalized, what may have precipitated the shooting or whether the victims and shooter knew each other.
The shooting occurred in a
It wasn't immediately clear how many students were at the school at the time.
