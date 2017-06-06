The Latest: Voters heading to polls for NJ governor's race

TRENTON, N.J. — The Latest on the New Jersey primary races for governor (all times local):

6 a.m.

New Jersey voters have begun casting their ballots in an election to decide from among 11 candidates running to succeed Gov. Chris Christie.

Polls in Tuesday's primary races for governor and the Legislature are open until 8 p.m.

The winners in the Democratic and Republican races will go on to compete in the Nov. 7 general election.

Leading Democratic candidate Phil Murphy faces challenges from former Teaneck firefighter Bill Brennan, one-time Clinton administration Treasury official Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Assemblyman John Wisniewski (wiz-NOO'-skee) and Tenafly Councilman Mark Zinna.

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) is the leading Republican candidate. Her rivals are Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers, Ocean County landscape business owner and actor Joseph "Rudy" Rullo and Atlantic County engineer Hirsh Singh.

___

12:15 a.m.

New Jersey voters will pick their candidates to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Polls for Tuesday's primary are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The winners will go on to compete in the Nov. 7 general election.

Leading Democratic candidate Phil Murphy faces challenges from former Teaneck firefighter Bill Brennan, one-time Clinton administration Treasury official Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Assemblyman John Wisniewski (wiz-NOO'-skee) and Tenafly Councilman Mark Zinna.

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAHN'-noh) is the leading Republican candidate. Her rivals are Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers, Ocean County landscape business owner and actor Joseph "Rudy" Rullo and Atlantic County engineer Hirsh Singh.

___