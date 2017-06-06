The Latest: Workplace shooting left teens orphaned

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Latest on the multiple fatal shooting in an industrial park in Orlando (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

A local youth sports league is raising money for the teenage children of one of the five victims of a workplace shooting at an awning company in Florida.

Officials with the Lake Howell Pop Warner league said Tuesday that they are raising money for the children of Kevin Clark, who were orphaned by the shooting. The league says on a fundraising website that the Clark children had already lost their mother nine years ago.

The league describes Clark as "wonderful man and an absolutely amazing, supportive and wonderful father."

Clark's 14-year-old daughter was a cheerleader in the league, and his 18-year-old son played football in the league for several seasons.

Authorities say John Robert Neumann Jr. shot and killed himself after opening fire at the Fiamma plant in Orlando.

___

3:30 a.m.

Authorities say a recently fired worker from an awning company in Florida followed through with a plan to kill his former colleagues, singling out five and fatally shooting them in the head before taking his own life.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says John Robert Neumann Jr. shot and killed himself at the sound of approaching sirens Monday. The sheriff said Neumann didn't appear to belong to any type of subversive or terrorist organization.

Demings said Neumann had a "negative relationship" with at least one of his former co-workers in Orlando. He wouldn't say why Neumann was fired in April.