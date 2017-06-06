Tillerson: Trump says look past turmoil and re-engage Russia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump has asked him to rebuild the U.S.'s relationship with Russia and not allow political turmoil over possible ties to his campaign to get in the way.

Tillerson says relations with Russia are at a low point and deteriorating, and Trump asked him to try to stabilize the relationship and rebuild trust.

The top U.S. diplomat spoke Tuesday in Wellington, New Zealand, where he met with Prime Minister Bill English.

Tillerson also said he couldn't comment on the possibility evidence could be uncovered that could bring down the administration because "I have no direct knowledge."