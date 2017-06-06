UN rights chief decries Palestinian, Israeli suffering

GENEVA — The U.N. human rights chief has decried over 2,000 years of Jewish suffering culminating in the "colossal crime" of the Holocaust.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein also says Palestinians today mark "a half-century of deep suffering under occupation imposed by military force."

Zeid, a Jordanian prince, acknowledged that some people would respond "that the experiences of the two peoples are not equivalent: How could I mention them in one breath?

"Indeed, I agree: The Holocaust was so monstrous and so mathematically planned and executed, it has no parallel, no modern equal."

He said ending Israel's occupation of Palestinian areas was essential for peace.