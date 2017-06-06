News / World

Venezuela's defence chief warns guardsmen on excessive force

Green cross volunteers take evacuate an injured demonstrator in a away in a motorcycle during a march against hunger in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 3, 2017. In Venezuela, where eating is a daily odyssey for most families, hundreds of Venezuelans were planning a 8-mile run to demand that the government remedy the severe shortages and high costs of basic foods such as milk, cornmeal , Oil, sugar, rice, eggs, among others. The march was suppressed by agents of the National Guard.(AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's defence minister is urging the country's national guardsmen to refrain from using excessive force as they confront protesters after more than two months of anti-government demonstrations.

Speaking at a military event Tuesday, Vladimir Padrino Lopez said he didn't want to see "one more national guardsman committing an atrocity on the street."

The police and national guard have drawn international condemnation for their heavy use of tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators. Nearly 70 people have died in the political unrest, which has seen hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans take to the streets demanding new elections.

The defence minister's remarks come as opposition leaders are accusing national guardsmen of attacking protesters. Demonstrators on Monday charged that guardsmen had robbed protesters and journalists of possessions, including cameras and even shoes.

