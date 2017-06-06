What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial

Key developments in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial on Tuesday:

ON THE STAND: Andrea Constand, Cosby's chief accuser, who says he drugged and sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. She'd never before spoken publicly about what happened between them, barred from doing so by the terms of a confidential settlement they reached in 2006.

WHAT SHE SAID: She said Cosby gave her three blue pills he claimed were a natural remedy to ease her stress about a looming career change but they made her woozy and helpless to resist as he molested her.

THE Defence RESPONDS: Cosby's lawyers tried to poke holes in Constand's story, citing differences between her courtroom testimony Tuesday and the accounts she gave to police and in a civil deposition in 2005.

BODY LANGUAGE: Constand was calm and collected, looking at the jury as she began describing the assault under a prosecutor's questioning. Cosby leaned in to listen, whispered to his lawyer and shook his head.

QUOTE: "In my head, I was trying to get my hands to move or my legs to move, but I was frozen. ... I wasn't able to fight in any way." — Constand.