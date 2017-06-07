3 boys arrested in connection with school worker shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities say three boys under the age of 12 have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a Virginia public schools employee at an administrative building.

Police said Wednesday that a 10-year-old and two 11-year-olds have been charged in connection with the May shooting that injured a Richmond Public Schools employee at a building that houses administrative offices.

Police say the boys were arrested Tuesday after officers responded to a burglar alarm at an elementary school. They say officers learned the three were also involved in the burglary at the administrative building during which the woman was shot.