Aircraft damaged in 'minor incident' at Boston's Logan

Boston airport officials say an aircraft was damaged in what was described as a "minor incident" with a piece of ground equipment, forcing passengers to spend the night on cots in a terminal.

A spokeswoman for Logan International Airport said in a statement that no injuries were reported late Tuesday night, but the Azores Airlines jet "could not continue." The nature of the damage was not disclosed.

Passengers told WFXT-TV the plane was moving when they felt a sudden jolt.

Passenger Adam Morrow says "we hit something or something hit us and we were just told to get off the plane."