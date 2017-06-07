Bye-bye apes: Gorilla, orangutan may be dads elsewhere

NEW ORLEANS — Two popular but endangered escape artists are leaving the Audubon Zoo in hopes that they'll make some babies.

Berani, a male Sumatran orangutan, and Casey, a male western lowland gorilla, represent critically endangered species, and fresh faces at other zoos may stimulate breeding.

Berani, 24, had a daughter eight years ago. Casey, 34, has been paired with four different females without any offspring.