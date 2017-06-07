News / World

Bye-bye apes: Gorilla, orangutan may be dads elsewhere

This image provided by Audubon Zoo shows Berani, a male Sumatran orangutan who has been at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. Two popular but endangered great apes are leaving the zoo in hopes that Berani and Casey the gorilla will father babies in their new homes. Zoo officials said in a news release Tuesday, June 6, 2017, that Berani had a daughter eight years ago, but Casey has been paired with four different females without any offspring. Both species are critically endangered and animal care teams hope the change of scenery will spark successful breeding. (Audubon Zoo via AP)

NEW ORLEANS — Two popular but endangered escape artists are leaving the Audubon Zoo in hopes that they'll make some babies.

Berani, a male Sumatran orangutan, and Casey, a male western lowland gorilla, represent critically endangered species, and fresh faces at other zoos may stimulate breeding.

Berani, 24, had a daughter eight years ago. Casey, 34, has been paired with four different females without any offspring.

Casey will go to the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky on June 12. Berani is off to the Denver Zoo a few weeks later.

