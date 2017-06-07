Bye-bye apes: Gorilla, orangutan may be dads elsewhere
NEW ORLEANS — Two popular but endangered escape artists are leaving the Audubon Zoo in hopes that they'll make some babies.
Berani, a male Sumatran orangutan, and Casey, a male western lowland gorilla, represent critically endangered species, and fresh faces at other zoos may stimulate breeding.
Berani, 24, had a daughter eight years ago. Casey, 34, has been paired with four different females without any offspring.
Casey will go to the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky on June 12. Berani is off to the Denver Zoo a few weeks later.
