Court: Neighbours can sue pot grower for stinky smells
DENVER — A pot farm's
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Wednesday revives a lawsuit between a southern Colorado horse farm and a
The horse farm's owners sued in 2015, claiming that the pot-growing warehouse would diminish their land's value by emitting bad
The horse farm owners appealed, and a three-judge appeals panel agreed Wednesday that their claims should be heard. But the judges said the horse farm can't argue that federal drug law pre-empts Colorado from allowing the pot warehouse in the first place.
