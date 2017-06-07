Doctor, wife win release in Detroit genital mutilation case

DETROIT — A judge says a Detroit-area doctor and his wife can be released from jail while they face charges of assisting in female genital mutilation.

Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and Farida Attar must stay in their suburban Detroit home and be electronically monitored. They've been locked up without bond since late April.

The government says Dr. Attar allowed another doctor to use his clinic to perform genital mutilation on two Minnesota girls in February. Farida Attar is charged with assisting Dr. Jumana Nagarwala.

The Attars and Nagarwala belong to a Muslim sect called Dawoodi Bohra. They deny the charges and say a religious ritual was performed.