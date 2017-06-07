EU launches defence fund amid US pressure to boost spending
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — The European Union is launching a new
The fund unveiled by the European Commission Wednesday would see the EU provide a total of 500 million euros ($563 million) in 2019 and 2020 to help buy and develop military equipment.
This would double to 1 billion euros annually from 2020. The Commission says it expects the money to generate about five times that amount for developing
The EU is also offering grants for research into
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Major Halifax downtown condo project to cause traffic headaches
-
-
Robie Street makeover: Public presented with two visions - one high, one low - for development
-
Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun