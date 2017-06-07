Florida man charged with leaving recorded threats at mosque

MIAMI — A Florida man is facing federal charges that he left recorded threatening messages at a mosque.

Court records released Wednesday show that 35-year-old Gerald Sloane Wallace was indicted by a Miami grand jury on a charge of making an interstate communication that threatened injury. State authorities had charged Wallace previously for the same actions.

The indictment says Wallace phoned the unidentified mosque in February and left a message using profanity against Islam, the prophet Muhammad and the Qur’an . He also allegedly threatened to "go down to your centre ."

"I'm gonna shoot all y'all."

The charge carries a maximum five-year prison sentence. An arraignment and detention hearing are set for Friday.