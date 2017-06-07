French president Macron creates new counterterrorism unit
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is holding a special meeting Wednesday aimed at creating a new counterterrorism unit, in the presence of government members and top security officials.
The French presidency said the
The unit will be based at the Elysee palace, operational 24 hours a day and will act directly under the president's authority — an unprecedented situation in the country, where some observers have denounced a lack of
The creation of the task force was a campaign promise of Macron in a country marked by a series of attacks by Islamic extremists.