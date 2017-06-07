German factory orders fall sharply in April
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — German factory orders dropped sharply in April, falling 2.1
The Federal Statistical Office reported Wednesday that domestic orders fell slightly in April, dropping 0.2
Industrial order figures are notoriously volatile and April's overall 2.1
ING economist Carsten Brzeski also noted that April figures would have been partially affected by Easter holidays and that the overall trend remains strong.
He says "order books are still richly filled to ensure good production data in the months ahead and earlier episodes have shown that vacation and holiday driven delays will eventually be recovered."