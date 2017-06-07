German high court rules tax on nuclear fuel unconstitutional
BERLIN — Germany's highest court says an extra tax on nuclear fuel is unconstitutional, paving the way for power companies to claim back more than 6 billion euros ($6.75 billion) paid between 2011 through 2016.
That changed after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, which prompted a U-turn in Chancellor Angela Merkel's pro-nuclear policies. Germany ordered nuclear power phased out by the end of 2022.
The tax required companies to pay 145 euros per gram of nuclear fuel each time they change a fuel rod. The companies argued this gave them a competitive disadvantage to other energy producers.