German official: Curbing rights would be win for terrorists

BERLIN — Germany's justice minister has assailed British Prime Minister Theresa May for suggesting that human rights protections may need to be changed in order to tackle terrorism.

Heiko Maas said Wednesday on Twitter that "whoever restricts human rights grants terrorists the first victory."

Maas added that "the quality of a state of law becomes apparent when it is threatened."

The recent attacks in London and Manchester prompted May to call for tougher counterterrorism laws even if it means changing human rights protections.