Germany to pull troops from Turkish base in spat with Ankara
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet has decided to pull German troops and reconnaissance aircraft out of Turkey's Incirlik air base after Turkish officials refused to let members of parliament visit those stationed there.
The decision Wednesday announced by
Germany has about 270 troops stationed at Incirlik, near the Syrian border, with Tornado reconnaissance aircraft that support the international anti-Islamic State mission, and a
They'll redeploy to a base in Jordan, but the move may take up to two months.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Major Halifax downtown condo project to cause traffic headaches
-
-
Robie Street makeover: Public presented with two visions - one high, one low - for development
-
Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun