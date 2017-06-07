Guilty plea, sentencing set in Sandy Hook parent threat case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A guilty plea and sentencing are set for a Florida woman accused of threatening a man whose 6-year-old son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut school she believed was a hoax.

A hearing is set Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court for 57-year-old Lucy Richards, who failed to show up at a previous guilty plea hearing. She was arrested in April and has been jailed since.

Prosecutors and Richards' attorney recommend a prison sentence of between 10 and 16 months. Richards is charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure in communications sent to Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah Pozner, who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.