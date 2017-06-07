Hungarian photography featured at Warsaw National Museum

WARSAW, Poland — The National Museum in Warsaw is preparing a new exhibition featuring the works of Hungarian photographers, who were among the most prominent practitioners of the genre internationally in the 20th century.

Legendary war photographer Robert Capa is prominently featured, with some of his iconic images from the Spanish Civil War and the D-Day landings. The works of Brassai, Andre Kertesz and others are also included.

"The Way They See It: An Overview of Hungarian Photography," features the works of over 100 artists spanning 150 years. It opens June 13 and runs until Sept. 10.