Indonesia sends Singapore rocket plot militants to prison
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Six Islamic militants who Indonesian police accused of plotting to fire a rocket at downtown Singapore from a nearby island have been sentenced to prison for
Judge Tarigan Mudalimbong said Wednesday there wasn't enough evidence to prove the rocket plot.
Instead the court found the militants guilty of hiding two Chinese Uighurs (WEE-gurs) who were trying to join an extremist group on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.
The six men were arrested last year on Batam island, about 25
The men received sentences ranging from three to four years.
