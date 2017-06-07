Indonesia sends Singapore rocket plot militants to prison

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Six Islamic militants who Indonesian police accused of plotting to fire a rocket at downtown Singapore from a nearby island have been sentenced to prison for harbouring other extremists.

Judge Tarigan Mudalimbong said Wednesday there wasn't enough evidence to prove the rocket plot.

Instead the court found the militants guilty of hiding two Chinese Uighurs (WEE-gurs) who were trying to join an extremist group on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

The six men were arrested last year on Batam island, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) southeast of Singapore. Police said instant messaging chats between them and Bahrun Naim, an Indonesian fighting with the Islamic State group in Syria, indicated they planned to fire a rocket at the predominantly Chinese city-state.