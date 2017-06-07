Judge sets $1M bond set for Ohio school shooting suspect

URBANA, Ohio — A judge has set bond at $1 million for a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting.

A Champaign County judge set bond Wednesday for 17-year-old Ely Serna. He is charged as a juvenile with attempted murder, felonious assault and other offences for the Jan. 20 attack at a high school in West Liberty, about 55 miles (89 kilometres ) northwest of Columbus.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate in a bathroom, critically wounding him, and then fired at classrooms. A second student was slightly injured.

Serna has denied the charges.