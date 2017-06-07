Jury considers fate of man who travelled to Islamic State
A
A
Share via Email
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A jury is now considering the fate of a Virginia man who
Lawyers presented closing arguments Wednesday in the terrorism trial of Mohamad Khweis of Alexandria, who eventually fled the Islamic State and was captured by Kurdish forces last year.
Prosecutors ridiculed the notion that Khweis was on a three-month curiosity tour. They noted that he told terrorists on an intake form that he was willing to be a suicide bomber.
Khweis took the stand and testified that once he arrived in Syria, he felt he couldn't refuse requests from Islamic State officials for fear of being labeled a spy.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Robie Street makeover: Public presented with two visions - one high, one low - for development
-
Concerns raised over proposed locations for new J.L. Ilsley High School
-
'This is not good:' Police investigate young woman's suspicious death in Dartmouth
-
Major Halifax downtown condo project to cause traffic headaches