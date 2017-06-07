Migrant workers from Myanmar face Thai defamation charges
BANGKOK — Fourteen migrant workers from Myanmar have appeared in a Thai court on criminal defamation charges brought by their employer, which they accused of grueling, illegal working conditions.
The New York-based group Human Rights Watch urged that the defamation case be dropped, saying it was brought in retaliation for the workers reporting
Thailand's Department of Labor Protection and Welfare has already ordered the employer, Thammakaset Farm, to pay them a total of 1.7 million baht ($50,000) in compensation and damages, rejecting the workers' claim of about $1.3 million. A court also rejected a lawsuit by the workers alleging forced
Thammakaset Farm, a supplier of poultry to Thai agribusiness giant Betagro, says the workers' allegations defamed it.