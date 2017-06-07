NewsAlert: Body from Thames River may belong to eighth London Bridge victim
LONDON — British police searching for a French man who has been missing since the London Bridge attack say they have recovered a body from the River Thames.
The Metropolitan Police says the body was found Tuesday downstream from the bridge. The force says formal identification has not yet taken place, but Xavier Thomas' next of kin have been informed.
If confirmed, Thomas would be the eighth person killed in the vehicle and knife attack. Almost 50 were injured.
More to come.
