Iranian state media says 12 killed, 42 wounded in attacks on parliament, Khomeini shrine
TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian state-run news
Mizan Online, which is affiliated with the judiciary, attributed the toll from Wednesday's attacks to Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of Iran's emergency department.
Several gunmen and suicide bombers attacked parliament and the shrine to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, setting off an hours-long siege at the legislature that ended with four attackers dead. The Islamic State group claimed the attacks.
