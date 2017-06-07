NewsAlert: Trump says he has his FBI pick - Christopher Wray, former Justice Department official
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Trump says he has his FBI pick — Christopher Wray, former Justice Department official who was NJ Gov. Christie's lawyer.
More coming.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Robie Street makeover: Public presented with two visions - one high, one low - for development
-
William Sandeson chooses not to testify in his first-degree murder trial
-
Concerns raised over proposed locations for new J.L. Illsey High School
-
Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun