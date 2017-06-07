Philippines asks social media to remove militant video

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine military officials say they've asked social media companies including Facebook to remove a video showing militants smashing icons in a Catholic church in a besieged southern city, saying it may be an attempt to fan hatred and turn the conflict into a religious war.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, the military spokesman, said Wednesday that officials have asked Facebook and other social media outfits to remove posts of the video. He also appealed to netizens not to share the video, which shows militants ripping a picture of Pope Francis, toppling a crucifix, and stomping on and torching statues.