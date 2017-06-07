Police arrest man at Heathrow in connection to concert blast

LONDON — Greater Manchester Police say a man has been arrested at London's Heathrow Airport in connection with the investigation of the May 22 bombing of a Manchester concert arena.

Police said the 38-year-old man was arrested late Tuesday night. He has not been identified or charged.

Officials say the arrest had been planned and that there was no direct threat to the busy airport.

Salman Abedi killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande concert by detonating a bomb. Police say Abedi built the bomb largely on his own but may have the support of a network. Few details of the investigation have been released and no one has yet been charged.