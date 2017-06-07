Prosecutor agrees to new trial in 1991 murder case

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut prosecutor has agreed to a new trial for a man whose conviction for a 1991 murder was recently put in doubt by DNA testing.

Hartford State's Attorney Gail Hardy said Wednesday that a motion for a new trial by Alfred Swinton's lawyers should be granted. A judge is scheduled to rule Thursday on the motion and decide whether to set bail for Swinton.

Swinton was convicted of murder in 2001 in the killing of Carla Terry in Hartford a decade earlier. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Recent DNA testing ruled him out as the source of bite marks on Terry's body, and a forensic dentist recanted trial testimony that Swinton's teeth matched the marks.