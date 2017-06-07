Seoul to conduct review before allowing more US launchers
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says it will set up an environmental review before allowing four more launchers to be added to a contentious U.S. missile
The Terminal High-Altitude Area
After taking office on May 10, South Korea's new liberal President Moon Jae-in demanded an environmental assessment on the deployment site.
Moon's office said Wednesday the issues of the four launchers' deployment would be determined after the environmental assessment.
Analysts say the decision would make it difficult for the four launchers to be deployed this year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Major Halifax downtown condo project to cause traffic headaches
-
-
Robie Street makeover: Public presented with two visions - one high, one low - for development
-
Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun