Seoul to conduct review before allowing more US launchers

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea says it will set up an environmental review before allowing four more launchers to be added to a contentious U.S. missile defence system meant to cope with North Korean threats.

The Terminal High-Altitude Area Defence system has already been operational in southeastern South Korea with two launchers. THAAD system normally consists of six launchers, and the rest of four launchers have arrived in South Korea but haven't been deployed.

After taking office on May 10, South Korea's new liberal President Moon Jae-in demanded an environmental assessment on the deployment site.

Moon's office said Wednesday the issues of the four launchers' deployment would be determined after the environmental assessment.