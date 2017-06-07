Shooting continues in Mexican prison fight, 4 dead

MEXICO CITY — Sporadic gunfire is continuing at a northern Mexico penitentiary where three officers and a civilian have died in an extended firefight inside the prison's walls.

Inmates at the state prison in the border state of Tamaulipas apparently managed to obtain guns and are fighting authorities.

At least six people have been hurt.

Bursts of automatic gunfire were heard late Tuesday at the prison in the state capital, Ciudad Victoria.

The state security spokesman's office said the gunfire continued Wednesday. The office said ambulances continued to leave the facility, suggesting there were additional casualties.