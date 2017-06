Sweden to take steps to counter extremist attacks

COPENHAGEN — Sweden's government and opposition lawmakers say they will take steps to counter extremist attacks, including giving more powers to police and security services and putting up physical obstacles to protect citizens.

Interior Minister Anders Ygeman of the centre -left Social Democratic-led government said Wednesday at a news conference with opposition leaders that they are united "against the terrorist ideology."

Ygeman says measures would include erecting barriers in public spaces to protect pedestrians.

On April 7, a stolen truck rammed it into a crowd in downtown Stockholm, killing five and injuring 14, an attack that authorities called an act of terrorism.