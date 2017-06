BERLIN — The German Red Cross says a Syrian man has stabbed one of its psychologists to death at a counselling centre for refugees in the western state of Saarland.

The group says the attack took place Wednesday in the state capital, Saarbruecken.

German news agency dpa reports the 27-year-old Syrian attacked the Red Cross counsellor following an argument. The suspect, who wasn't identified, was arrested shortly after the attack.