Talking money with the hospital trying to treat you
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
INDIANAPOLIS — The financial
Many people hit with a terrifying medical diagnosis like cancer also have to deal with another worry: whether the care will bankrupt them.
Insurance that covers less and soaring treatment costs can swamp patients with piles of unexpected bills. To help ease money worries, hospitals and other care providers are increasingly using
Financial
HOW DO COUNSELORS HELP?
There's no set formula for what they do. They might start by reviewing a patient's health insurance or checking if some other coverage can help pay bills, like a worker's compensation or auto policy for people who have been in an accident. They also can give cost estimates for care based on the coverage or alert patients if their insurer wants to approve a treatment before it happens.
"Many patients rely on us to explain how their health benefits work," said Margie Barton, a financial
"Many times people don't even realize what's available until they are sick and they need it," said Richard Gundling, a senior
WHO GETS THIS HELP?
A hospital may refer anyone seeking expensive care to a financial
Barton says about 80
Some chemotherapy regimens can cost $20,000 per dose, and it's common for annual deductibles — the amount a patient pays before coverage starts — to climb as high as $6,000.
That can hit cancer patients especially hard because this expense generally resets at the start of the year, so someone in the middle of treatment may have to meet the deductible more than once over the course of treatment.
CAN YOU TRUST THE COUNSELORS?
They can offer many resources for help, and they understand what patients are going through.
But patients should still seek a second opinion before making a major financial decision like signing up for a loan or a payment plan, said Caitlin Donovan, a spokeswoman for the Patient Advocate Foundation, which helps patients deal with medical bills and problems accessing care.
Patients need to make sure the amount they owe is correct and that a lower total cannot be negotiated. Sometimes, a discount can be bargained in return for one payment in full. They also should make sure that terms are manageable and they don't qualify for additional help.
Many
___
Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Emotion does little to wipe away Brad Pitt’s smirk: Schneller
-
'This is not good:' Police investigate young woman's suspicious death in Dartmouth
-
Date night: Trudeau treats Obama to dinner after former president's stirring speech
-
‘Please call police:’ Halifax-area man charged following woman’s plea for help