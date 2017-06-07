Teen dies at protest as Venezuela political unrest persists

CARACAS, Venezuela — Intense clashes in Venezuela's capital have left a teenager dead as protesters marched through the streets of Caracas demanding an end to the government's push to rewrite the constitution.

Hundreds of national guardsmen and police officers fired tear gas canisters at protesters Wednesday.

Videos circulating on social media showed paramedics trying to resuscitate a lifeless young man as he bled profusely from his chest. Authorities said they were investigating the 17-year-old man's death.

Nearly 70 people have been killed in two months of political unrest in Venezuela, thousands taking to the streets nearly every day decrying President Nicolas Maduro.