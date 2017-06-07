News / World

The Latest: Child wounded in Compton shooting

COMPTON, Calif. — The Latest on a child who was wounded in a Compton shooting (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A young boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a stray bullet during a suspected gang fight in Compton.

It happened at around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the Los Angeles suburb.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tells KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2rNorV4 ) that possible gang members got into a fight and one pulled a gun, firing about six rounds.

One bullet struck the boy as he sat in the back seat of a car his mother was driving.

The boy, who's believed to be 2 to 4 years old, was hospitalized with a wound to his upper body.

No arrests have been made.

___

1:12 p.m.

A child has been wounded in a Compton shooting.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say the shooting took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near Atlantic Avenue and Compton Boulevard.

The child was taken to a hospital but there's no word on the victim's age, sex or condition.

No arrests have been made and details of the shooting remain unclear.

