The Latest: Downplaying role, Christie says he's 'old news'

TRENTON, N.J. — The Latest on the New Jersey governor's race (all times local):

1:40 p.m.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie downplayed any role he might play in the political campaign to succeed him.

The term-limited Republican governor said Wednesday at an event at St. Barnabas Medical Center Livingston that he doesn't believe the public cares whether he endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh).

Guadagno and Democrat Phil Murphy won primary races on Tuesday.

Christie never endorsed Guadagno, his top deputy, but said he voted for her. Guadagno has distanced herself from the unpopular incumbent lately.

Christie told reporters that he's "old news" and that the public looks forward, not backward, during campaigns.

Murphy attacked Guadagno over her two terms of service alongside Christie.

1 a.m.

President Donald Trump and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie won't be on the ballot in New Jersey this fall.

But the newly minted Democratic and Republican nominees for governor and their parties are transforming one of only two statewide gubernatorial contests in the country into a race about the unpopular leaders.

Democrats nominated wealthy former Goldman Sachs executive and one-time diplomat Phil Murphy and Republicans picked Christie's top deputy, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAHN'-yoh), in New Jersey's primary Tuesday.

Virginia goes to the polls next week.

Murphy and Democrats are pitching themselves as a bulwark against Trump and promising a departure from Christie.