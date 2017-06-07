The Latest: FBI agents group seeks early meeting with Wray

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and choice for new FBI director (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

An association of FBI agents says it is looking forward to meeting with FBI director nominee Christopher Wray.

Thomas O'Connor, president of the FBI Agents Association, says in a statement that the group's leadership hopes to meet with Wray very soon.

He says it's important the organization representing more than 13,000 agents "understands his views on the FBI, special agents, and the criminal and national security threats that agents combat daily."

President Donald Trump announced Wray as his pick early Wednesday.

Wray served in a leadership role in the George W. Bush Justice Department, rising to head the criminal division and overseeing investigations into corporate fraud. With a strong law enforcement background, Wray is a traditional choice for the job. Trump had entertained current and former politicians for the role.

___

10:40 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says President Donald Trump didn't consult him before announcing that he wants former Justice Department official Christopher Wray to lead the FBI.

But Ryan says Wray seems like "the perfect kind of person" to succeed fired FBI Director James Comey.

The Wisconsin Republican says he favoured a "career person" to take over the FBI. And Ryan says that Wray — a lawyer who served in the Justice Department under former President George W. Bush — "certainly seems to fit that bill."

___

10:05 a.m.

House Republicans say President Donald Trump's pick to head the FBI seems like a good choice.

Lawmakers attending Wednesday morning's closed-door caucus said they had no early word of the president's selection of Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official who served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's personal lawyer during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation.

Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas said, "At first blush, he seems like a great choice to lead the FBI." Conaway he wasn't given a heads up and told reporters: "you all surprised me on the way in."

Rep. Pete King of New York said, "I assume it's a good choice."

___

8:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director.

Trump's tweets that his choice — lawyer Christopher Wray — is "a man of impeccable credentials."

There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow."

Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump since the president fired FBI Director James Comey last month.

Wray works at the King & Spalding law firm. He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn't endorse the Republican governor.