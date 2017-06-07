The Latest: Iran TV: 'Terrorists' attack Khomeini shrine
A
A
Share via Email
TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on attacks in Iran's parliament building and the shrine of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Iran's state TV news
State TV said one of the attackers was killed by security guards and that a woman was arrested following Wednesday's attack.
Iranian media earlier reported a shooting inside the parliament building that wounded a security guard, without providing further details. It was not immediately clear if the attacks were related.
___
11:15 a.m.
Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency says medics are treating the guard. It did not provide further details about Wednesday's shooting.